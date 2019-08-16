We’re all aware that bees aren’t exactly thriving in our environment anymore, but do you ever pause to think of them as you’re chowing down on a tasty takeaway meal?

If you do, you’ll be delighted top learn three popular restaurants will provide a bee survival kit if you order with them tomorrow through Deliveroo.

Bees play a crucial role in pollinating our plants, and we rely on them for many of the foods we bring to our table. With 42 species of bee either threatened or endangered in Ireland, it is important that we know how to protect them.

To mark National Honeybee Day tomorrow, Deliveroo customers who order this weekend from Nutbutter in Dublin, Rocket Man in Cork or Mixgreens in Galway will be provided with Honeybee Survival Kits with their meal.

The kits include seed balls containing a mix of bee-friendly wildflowers like poppies and buttercups, along with directions for use and a handy set of tips and facts for protecting Irish bees.

Some ways for us to protect our bees is by letting weeds grow in our gardens (as they are an excellent source of food for bees), and planting bee-friendly plants like bluebells and daisies.

“Bees play a vital role in our eco systems, as well as bringing food to our tables, and as their populations continue to decline, we must take steps to protect them,” said Joe Groves of Deliveroo.

“Deliveroo wants to help you help them, so when you’re greeted by one of our riders with delicious food this weekend, you’ll also be given a treat for your local bees.”

The Honeybee Survival Kits come free with meals from the above-named participating restaurants while stocks last, exclusively on the Deliveroo app or website.