With the Christmas season ramping up, it’s a busy time of year on the roads, and plenty of diversions for festive events across the region.

We’ll keep you updated with any traffic news across the day.

ENNISCORTHY: Road closures will be in place from 5pm to 7pm facilitate switching on Christmas lights.

Wafer Street, Market Square, Slaney Street, Rafter Street, Main Street, Church Street, Court Street, Friary Street, Hospital Hill and Castle Street will all be closed.

Diversions will be signposted, and expect delays in the town.

GOREY: From 5.30pm to 9.30pm the switching on of Gorey Christmas Lights will take place.

Main St (R772) will close during this time between its junction with The Avenue and its junction with Rafter Street and Church Street.

Market Street will also close between its junctions with Main Street and Shamble Lane. Local diversions will be signposted, with HGVs to follow specific HGV signage.

The bus stops will be temporarily relocated to The Avenue as well – for those travelling northbound, it will be relocated to the Post Office and for southbound passengers, it will be relocated to Grants Chemist.

WATERFORD: Winterval starts up in Waterford city centre for the first day today and will run until Monday 23rd December.

Until Sunday 15th – each Friday (3pm to 8:30pm), Saturday (10am to 8:30pm) and Sunday (11am to 8:30pm), the following streets will be closed: Henrietta St, High St (between Olaf St and Henrietta St), Greyfriar’s. Baileys New St and Coffee House Lane.

Motorists are advised to take extra care along the Mall and the Quay due to the increased numbers of pedestrians in the area.

TIPPERARY: That breakdown has been cleared from the M8 northbound just before J6 Thurles.

And don’t forget: A stop/go system will be in place for works on the N30 between New Ross and Enniscorthy at Clonroche from 8am to 6pm each day until Fri 20th Dec, while works will be in place on the N24 in Clonmel, between the Moangarriff and Cahir Rd roundabouts, until approximately the end of March.