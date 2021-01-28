A South East poet says Amanda Gorman’s performance at the US inauguration was revolutionary and powerful.

The 22 year-old poet wrote and recited her poem, The Hill We Climb, making her the youngest poet accorded the honour of delivering the presidential inaugural poem.

Sasha Terfous is a spoken word poet from New Ross in Co. Wexford.

Speaking on the Sunday Grill, she says it has inspired young black poets.

“For young people of colour, who are poets, to be compared to her, how other communities take that young person more seriously.

“You don’t even have to be a young person but to take that individual seriously to think ‘Okay that could be the next Maya Angelou.

“But the thing about it is we’re not here to be someone else. We are here to be ourselves, to be and to be present.”

“As people of colour we still struggle to be taken seriously even within the workplace in a 9 to 5 setting, let alone find ourselves sat in front of past presidents and in front of future presidential candidates and just reciting our poems, just being present and just being appreciated.”

