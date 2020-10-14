By Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin leader Mary McDonald said Budget 2021 was “an extraordinary Budget for extraordinary times”, but added “when you drill down and tease out the figures, I believe you will see the ‘same old same old’ housing programme as previous governments.”

Ms McDonald told Newstalk Breakfast that when one moved away from the figures and looked at what the budget would mean for people, the budget provided more supports for landlords than renters.

“If you’re a renter, then you’ve been let down, it’s disgraceful.”

Ms McDonald called for an annual tax credit for renters, equivalent to one month’s rent. Protections for renters were necessary she said as the majority of families entering into homelessness came from the private rental sector.

The Dublin Central TD said she could not understand how any government serious about housing was allowing this situation to proceed.

Ms McDonald added that additional spending on health in the budget was not just welcome, it was necessary, but intensive care capacity was still nowhere near where it needed to be. Ongoing issues with regard to recruitment and pay equality also needed to be addressed, she said.

Ms McDonald said that the Government had “made a bags” of the Stay & Spend scheme to support the hospitality sector before saying additional funds for disability services were good, but it had been a mistake not to extend the rates waiver.

It had also been “a huge mistake” not to restore PUP and the Employment Wage Subsidy scheme rates. If adequate interventions were not made now, then businesses will fail, she warned.