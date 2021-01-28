File photo.

A salvage operation is planned for tomorrow to recover “Aztec”, the Co Cork fishing vessel which sank earlier this month in the Waterford Estuary near Duncannon, Co Wexford.

The Lara 1 floating crane – assisted by Ocean Supporter – is traveling from the UK to lead the attempted salvage which has been scheduled for tomorrow in light of the favourable weather forecast.

Once the operation has been safely completed, the intention is to tow the vessel into Duncannon harbour where contractors will remove any remaining fish and fuel on-board before it is towed to the boatyard in New Ross, Co Wexford where it is due to be lifted on to land.

To facilitate the salvage operation which will involve anchors spread over a wide area, the main shipping channel to and from Waterford will be closed to all traffic from 10:00-23:59 tomorrow.

In addition, an exclusion zone of 500 metres will be in place and all vessels are being asked to keep well clear of the operation.