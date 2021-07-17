By Cillian Doyle.

Water safety is the key message ahead of the sizzling weekend according to Water Safety Ireland.

South East beach-goers are being urged to take care when using the water as thousands are expected on the shores of the region.

People are being reminded to leave inflatable toys at home and swim at lifeguarded beaches with temperatures expected to reach 28 degrees today.

Speaking to Beat News, Chairperson of Waterford’s Water Safety Ireland Lola O’Sullivan explains how to stay safe:

“Water definitely poses a danger to people if they are not careful.”

“Swim on our lifeguarded beaches and between the flags – leave your inflatable toys at home and make sure you are wearing a life jacket if you are out on a craft – make sure it’s safe to go on the water.”