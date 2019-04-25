25 April 2019
A safe has been robbed from a Ladbrokes bookmakers in County Tipperary overnight.
Three men broke into the premises in The Square in Fethard at around 1:30am.
No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.
