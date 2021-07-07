By Robbie Byrne,

Low-cost airline Ryanair has issued a series of updates on what holidaymakers can expect if flying following the resumption of international travel on July 19th in line with the Digital Covid Certificate system.

A lot has changed since you last flew over eighteen months ago, so here’s what to expect…

Before Entry

Before entering the airport, officials will check your temperature. You then need to show your digital boarding pass and present a valid PCR Covid result.

Check-In

To reduce face-to-face contact you can now only check-in at an automated Ryanair kiosk.

Boarding

Passengers are asked to avoid the usual rush to queue at the boarding desk; remain socially distanced until it’s your turn to board.

Flying

Queuing for toilets is not allowed. If you wish to go to the bathroom you must ask a member of staff who will then check if a toilet is free. Your facemask must also be worn at all times except for when you’re eating or drinking.

Landing

Once you land, measures will be in place at your destination airport to help everyone maintain a safe social distance as you pass through, especially at the baggage carousel. You must keep your facemask on until you’ve left the terminal.