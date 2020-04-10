Ryanair’s Irish pilots will receive only half of their salaries for the next two months, including government subsidies.

It also says it cannot rule out extended lay-offs or job losses beyond May as most of its fleet remains grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo to staff, Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said the company will pay wages for April and May with a contribution from the government’s COVID-19 support scheme.

With uncertainty over a full return to service after May, he added that further measures, including possible job losses, may have to be taken to protect the future of the airline.