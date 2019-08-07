Ryanair will close its base at Portugal’s Faro International Airport from next year, according to a report from the news agency Reuters.

The SNPVAC cabin crew union told the agency of the closure today, with 120 jobs expected to be lost at the base as a result.

It is reported that Ryanair told the union the closure was part of cuts announced last week due to lower earnings.

However, a spokesperson for the airline would not confirm or deny the news, but told Reuters that as previously stated, “a number of Ryanair bases will be cut or closed this winter”.

Last week, chief executive Michael O’Leary outlined plans to cut the number of staff and planes at the airline.

He said they currently have 900 pilots and cabin crew that are not needed and that 600 will need to be laid off by next summer.

Mr O’Leary said one of the reasons cuts are needed is because of uncertainty over a no-deal Brexit.

The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes is also having a significant impact.

Faro airport serves Portugal’s Algarve region, an area very popular with Irish tourists.

Flights currently depart to the base from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Knock airports.