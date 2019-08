170,000 Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have voted in favour of taking industrial action.

It comes after the airline’s CEO Michael O’Leary told staff about plans for up to 900 job cuts.

British pilots had already voted to strike.

The UK strikes will be held from 00.01am on August 22 until 11.59pm on August 23 and from 00.01am on September 2 until 11.59pm on September 4.

It is not yet known when the Irish pilots will strike.

More to follow.