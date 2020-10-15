Ryanair is closing its Cork and Shannon Airport bases for the winter because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Ryanair says air travel has been severely curtailed because of flight restrictions across Europe.

It says this has weakened bookings slightly in October but materially in November and December.

As a result Ryanair has reduced its winder scheduled which runs from November until March And It’s closing its bases in Cork, Shannon and Toulouse.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is warning it could reduced its capacity even further if travel restrictions remain.

He says they deeply regret these winter schedule cuts which he says have been forced upon them by Government mismanagement of EU air travel.