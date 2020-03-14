Ryanair has been forced to cancel all flights to and from Poland, from midnight tonight until the end of the month.

The decision lasts until midnight on Tuesday, March 31 and was taken by the Ryanair Group which includes Buzz and Lauda.

The Polish government has announced a “lock down” of the entire country in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The airline is contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and it is urging customers not to call Ryanair.

It said that the situation is fast-moving and complex and the safety and well-being of its people and customers is its main priority.