A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the UK last night after a note was found on board claiming there was explosives.

British fighter jets were scrambled to divert the plane yesterday evening, which which travelling from Poland to Dublin.

The five o’clock Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin was cruising over the North Sea yesterday evening when a suspicious note was found in a toilet.

It claimed there were explosives on board.

At 6:40pm, the pilot declared an emergency to British Air Traffic Controllers.

Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets from an RAF base in Lincolnshire took off to intercept the airliner, and escorted it to Stansted Airport.

Passengers were all safely taken off the plane by nine o’clock yesterday.

The aircraft was held at a remote stand last night as Essex Police carried out inquiries.