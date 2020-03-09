Ryanair has announced further cuts to their flights to/from and within Italy due to the continued spread of coronavirus.

The cuts have been made following the decision by the Italian government to “lock down” travel to and from the Orange Zone in Northern Italy.

A number of other EU countries including Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta and Romania have restricted flights to and from Northern Italy with immediate effect.

Ryanair will be suspending all Italian domestic flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Parma, and Treviso from midnight on Tuesday, March 10 until midnight on Wednesday, April 8.

A severely reduced schedule of international flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Venice, Parma, Rimini and Treviso will operate from midnight on Thursday, March 12 until Wednesday, April 8.

These will only run on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Any routes with multi-daily frequencies (for example Stansted to Malpensa) will be restricted to one flight per day during each of these four days.

As thousands of non-Italian visitors are currently in the Lombardy and other affected regions, Ryanair said it must continue to run this restricted four day week schedule to/from Northern Italy to repatriate these non-Italian citizens.

The airline said it continues to comply fully with WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans.

As the situation continues to change on a daily basis, all passengers who are booked on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations are receiving emails and being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits.

If passengers have not received an email they can expect their flights to operate as originally scheduled.

Ryanair has apologised to all customers for the disruptions.