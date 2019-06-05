Ryanair has published its monthly CO2 emissions statistics, the first airline in the EU to do so.

Their figures show an average emission of 66g CO2 per passenger/km last month, which the airline says is “substantially lower” than its EU competitors.

The carrier said its emissions have fallen from 82g to 67g over the last decade and it is committed to reducing this to less than 60g per passnger/km by 2030 – as outlined in its Environmental Policy.

Ryanair’s environmental commitment includes an investment of over US$20 billion in a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 “gamechanger” aircraft, delivered between 2019 and 2024, which will carry 4% more passengers, but with 16% lower fuel burn and 40% lower noise emissions.

CO2 per passenger/km is the most transparent way to accurately measure every airline operating in Europe. Ryanair will publish its monthly CO2 emissions to show its environmental commitment and calls on all other EU airlines to do the same.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “Ryanair is Europe’s greenest/cleanest airline. We have the youngest fleet and highest load factors, so our CO2 per passenger/km is 67g p.a (almost half the rate of other big European airlines).

“As part of Ryanair’s environmental commitment, we will invest over US$20 billion in a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 “gamechanger” aircraft, which will carry 4% more passengers but reduce fuel burn by 16% and cut noise emissions by 40%.”

The airline also released its traffic numbers for May which show that it carried more than 14 million passengers, a 13% rise on the same month last year.

They flew almost 78,000 scheduled flights in the month.

For the first five months of the year, the airline carried 132.1 million passengers, a 10% increase on the same period last year.