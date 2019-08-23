It’s hoped Love Island stars Maura Higgins, Greg O’Shea, and Amber Gill will be among the first guests when The Late Late Show returns in September.

Host Ryan Tubridy dropped a hint of the trio appearing on the show at the launch of RTÉ’s schedule.

Tubridy says with people uncertain over Brexit, Love Island did offer some relief.

“It took an Irish woman to turn that programme around. It was going down the tubes until she came in, rescued it, and then it took an Irishman to win it. So you want to talk about proud of Ireland, fair play to them both.

“I did drop a heavy hint that maybe Maura and Greg, and possibly Amber, could be on the first show back. I can’t be sure they will be but I am hopeful.”