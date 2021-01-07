RTÉ have confirmed it will remove a sketch, which was intended as satire, from the RTÉ Player following the decision of the broadcaster’s Editorial Standards Board.

As part of RTÉ’s New Year’s Eve Countdown, a segment was aired showing a mocked-up news report featuring former RTÉ news presenter Aengus Mac Grianna claimed God had been arrested over “sexual harassment scandals”.

The sketch prompted outrage from some members of the public, with many calling it offensive and blasphemous.

RTÉ and Mr Mac Grianna apologised for any offence caused by the segment, yet the clip remained on the RTÉ Player prompting Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Arts and Culture Niamh Smyth to call for it to be removed.

RTE have this evening revealed that some 4,750 viewers had been in touch to register their disgust at the Waterford Whispers sketch.

In a statement today, RTÉ confirmed the Editorial Standards Board found the sketch “did not comply with RTÉ’s own standards, and broader regulations”.

The statement said the sketch caused “undue offence” and did not afford “due respect” for religious beliefs, in breach of the Broadcasting Act 2009 and the Broadcast Authority of Ireland’s (BAI) Code of Programme Standards.

Following the Board’s decision, RTÉ will now make a voluntary disclosure of non-compliance to the BAI and will issue a public statement and apology, with due prominence, acknowledging the sketch which “did not meet the standards expected of the national broadcaster”.

In the statement, the broadcaster added: “It is RTÉ’s view that satire is an important part of the offering to our audience. However, satire, no more than any other aspect of our output, must adhere to our own standards and the standards set out in the Broadcasting Act 2009 and the BAI Codes.”

A comment from RTÉ’s director general said they accepted the Board’s findings and apologised fully on behalf of the broadcaster.