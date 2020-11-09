The Road Safety Authority is appealing to non-essential workers to cancel their upcoming driving tests to help tackle a backlog.

Over 65,000 people are currently waiting on a driving test.

Under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, only essential workers are permitted to attend a test – however, the RSA has no way of knowing who is an essential worker.

Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs for AA Ireland, says the RSA needs Government support:

“I’m reluctant to criticize them because I don’t think there is anything easy and obvious that they are failing to do, I think they are doing their best. But they do have to increase the capacity and they will need support from government for that. Just throwing the problem at them and telling them to solve it is a little bit harsh.”

He continued to say: “They need to recruit more testers and they need to do it quickly, they may need to outsource testing.”