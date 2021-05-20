By Cillian Doyle.

The Chairperson of Wexford County Council says the actions of the Green Party have put the Rosslare to Waterford greenway in jeopardy.

It’s as the project has been stalled just ahead of an application to an Bórd Planala, for a strategic review on whether to restore the rail line for passenger and freight traffic.

Ger Carthy told Council that their Waterford counterparts were ‘causing problems’ for the greenway by postponing a decision on their section until after the review.

Speaking to Beat News, Carthy says the Greens are being hypocritical:

“On the one hand, they want to drive in the tourism investment and on the other hand they want to stem it in relation to supporting the Greenway project – that was just ready to go to an Bórd Planala for planning.”

“I moved a motion last week at Wexford County Council on behalf of the members of the Rosslare village that we proceed on – or beside the line of Rosslare Harbour to Wellingtonbridge.”