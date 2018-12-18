Irish Ferries has confirmed that it’s unlikely they’ll operate a service between Rosslare and Cherbourg in 2019.

Wexford TD James Browne reacted to the news in a statement this evening.

The Enniscorthy native explained the background to the decision saying:-

“Irish Ferries’ decision to drop the Rosslare route and prioritise its Dublin route is a devastating blow for Rosslare and Wexford and represents a further downgrading of the port. After all, we know that the shortest route to Europe is from Rosslare; we know how the duration of the alternative Dublin to Cherbourg ferry is roughly four hours longer. I encourage Stena Line and P and O to fill the gap in services”.

The Enniscorthy native spoke to Beat news this evening.

The company informed customers on social media earlier today.

“Irish Ferries wish to inform our customers that we’re unlikely to operate a service between Rosslare & France in 2019. We continue to keep this situation under review.”

It added the new WB Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg.

In response to customers, the company said the move was based on customer feedback.

“Feedback from our customers suggests that it is easier to travel to Dublin Port for most people than it is to get to Rosslare,” it said.

The company will continue to run a passenger service between Rosslare and Pembroke year round.

