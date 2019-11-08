Fourteen food outlets were ordered to close last month due to issues including dead rats in a dry goods storeroom, rodent paw marks on dusty shelves and gnaw marks on coffee bean bags.

They include a restaurant and a takeaway in Dublin, a takeaway in Roscommon, another in Cork and a restaurant in Meath.

The Authority also issued 17 enforcement orders, which is the highest in a month so far this year. FSAI chief Dr Pamela Byrne described it as “an unacceptable number”.

She added: “It is imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects.

“With the busy Christmas period nearly upon us, food businesses must be especially vigilant to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the health of their customers.

“Special attention should be given to food safety training for both full and part-time staff to cope with any extra demand.”

Four closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

– NKD Pizza (Take Away), 9 Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

– The Whole Hoggs (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Rathmaiden, Slane, Meath

– Euro Corner (Retailer), (Closed area: all of the business except [from 10 October 2019] the grocery in the front of the ground floor, for sales of pre-packed ambient foods only) 13 Broad Street, Waterford City, Waterford

– Instanbel Buffet House, 90-91 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1

Ten Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

– Gyde Fries Takeaway, Main Street, Tallanstown, Louth

– Wisla (Retailer), Unit 2, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford

– Celtic Pure (Packaged Water), Corcreagh, Shercock PO, Monaghan

– Cloncat Service Station (Retailer), (Closed Activity: Using water sourced from the private well supplying the business for 1. drinking; 2. making hot/cold drinks or ice; 3. food preparation i.e. washing, 4. as an ingredient in any food prepared on premises) Fordstown, Navan, Meath

– Hot & Tasty Foodstall (Take Away), Main Road, Ballyforan, Roscommon

– Indian Moon (Take Away), 3A West Douglas, Douglas, Cork

– C&E (Retailer), (Closed activity: the sale and supply of fresh fish and crustaceans), 19 Catherine Street, Limerick

– U Pick Store (Retailer) Unit 6, Westside Business Centre, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway

– Gabriela’s Tea Room (Restaurant), (Closed activity: the manufacture of cakes and confectionery on the premises) Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath

– Camden Rotisserie (under appeal) (Restaurant – Café), 37 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Glyde Fries Takeaway (Take Away), Main Street, Tallanstown, Louth

One Prohibition Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Celtic Pure Unlimited (Packaged Water), Corcreagh, Shercock PO, Monaghan

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Neree Mbala (Retailer),10a Base Enterprise Centre, Damastown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.