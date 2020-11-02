A fire crew was forced to retreat from a Halloween night callout after coming under attack from a large group of people attending a bonfire in Co Tipperary.

The crew from Thurles fire station came under attack from a large group who had gathered at a bonfire on the edge of the town.

In a statement the fire service said: “Crews had to retreat from the area as rocks and bottles were thrown at the appliance and await the arrival of An Garda Síochána before proceeding.

“Emergency service personnel, across all services, are the very people you or your loved ones may need tomorrow. Please show them some respect.”

The statement pleaded with the public to “respect” crews and “all service personnel”.

“Remember, we are there to protect you and the community.

“Anti-social behaviour can lead to injuries to personnel and vandalised vehicles to be taken off the run. A reduction in either/both of these resources has a major impact on our ability to offer an efficient emergency response.

“It’s very disappointing when our crews are subjected to such acts of vandalism that could easily lead to injury and harm”.

Gardaí in Thurles have confirmed they are investigating the incident.