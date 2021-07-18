By Megan O’Brien

The RNLI is asking people to only go to beaches that have lifeguards.

It comes as they responded to a person in trouble in a jet ski incident yesterday in Fethard in County Wexford. Local lifeguards and the Rescue 117 Helicopter were also involved.

The Fethard lifeboat crew recovered the beached jet ski, towing it into the harbour and then rendered assistance with the care of the casualty.

Despite the positive outcome, people are still being warned that the can pose serious dangers.

RNLI Head of Water Safety, Gareth Morrision has this advice if you get into difficulty on the water:

“If you find you in difficulty in the water or should you find yourself unexpectedly in the water, then you should practice the technique we call ‘float to live’. By that we mean, lie on your back, extend your arms and legs like a starfish and float.”