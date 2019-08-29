Helvick Head RNLI assisted in the rescue of a beached whale in Dungarvan Bay this evening.

The crew had received reports of a dolphin in trouble. Seven crew members attended and managed to refloat what turned out to be a beached beaked whale.

They towed the whale from the bay to open water where it appeared to swim away.

The local RNLI crew received advice from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group during the operation.

