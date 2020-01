A swimmer has been taken from the water, near the Guillamene in Tramore Co.Waterford.

The swimmer got into difficulty, about 100m from the swimming spot this afternoon.

Tramore RNLI was launched at 12.45 pm, and was quickly on the scene.

Crew members brought the casualty on board, before taking them back to Tramore Pier.

The swimmer was rushed to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance for treatment.

There is no update at present, on the swimmer’s condition.