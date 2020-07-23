A search of the River Nore in Kilkenny was stood down yesterday afternoon.
The coastguard, sub aqua team, Gardaí and units of the local fire brigade were involved in the search for an elderly man.
A passerby had seen the man in shallow waters and alerted emergency services who immediately responded and launched their search.
After an extensive operation, Gardaí were confident the man wasn’t in the water and urged him to make contact with the local station.
The man rang Gardaí and told them he had been looking for something in the water, but had returned home safely.