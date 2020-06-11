We had been hoping for a return of May’s glorious sunshine for a few weeks now, but as is often the case in Ireland, our weather has other ideas…

This weekend is set to be humid and unsettled with widespread thunderstorms, which are expected to spark heavy downpours across the South East.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier today, posting that the latest weather charts show that the risk of thunderstorms is highest over the South East on Saturday, before moving slightly west on Sunday.

“Latest ECMWF charts showing a risk of Thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Risk on Saturday is highest in the Southeast and then the Southwest and Midlands on Sunday. Messy setup that is hard to forecast.”

Latest ECMWF charts showing risk of Thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Risk on Saturday is highest in the Southeast and then the Southwest and Midlands on Sunday. Messy setup that is hard to forecast. pic.twitter.com/14VjyA7IOj — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 11, 2020

It’s still too early to pinpoint exactly where they’ll show up, but our advice is to bring a brolly if heading out over the weekend!