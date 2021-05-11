By Robbie Byrne

Online banking company Revolut has issued a warning to service users of an ongoing “account takeover” scam.

Posting online, Revolut warned customers that fraudsters are “always looking for new ways to access your account”, with this particular scam encouraging users to reveal personal information that would in effect enable crooks to access Revolut accounts.

The post also stated: “We want to make sure all our customers know what we’ll do if we contact you. And, most importantly, the information we’ll never ask you to provide.”

The financial tech firm noted that Revolut customer service will never request the following on a call:

Say that your money is in danger and ask you to move money to a “safe account”.

Ask you for your passcodes, passwords, PIN, card details or sensitive personal information.

Give you account details or pressure you to move money to a different account.

It’s not just unexpected phonecalls that Revolut customers need to be aware of, Revolut scammers also operate through email and text message – with many messages containing external links which request sensitive information.