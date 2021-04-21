By Robbie Byrne,

Over 1.2 million Revolut customers in Ireland are being affected by a small change in the company’s ATM withdrawal policy.

From April 9th, users of Revolut’s Standard Plan have seen limits placed on the amount of free ATM withdrawals that can be made in a single month.

On top of the current €200 ceiling on free ATM withdrawals is a withdrawal frequency limit, meaning that just five free withdrawals can be made in a month – or whichever comes first.

If a user goes over this limit, a fee of 2% is applied, subject to a minimum fee of €1 per withdrawal.

Cashless payments are not affected by the move.