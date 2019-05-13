Revenue seize over 27,000 cigarettes in Rosslare

Revenue has seized 27,360 cigarettes in Rosslare, Co Wexford.

The cigarettes were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Gus, when officers stopped and searched an Irish registered vehicle as it arrived in Rosslare from Cherbourg, France.

Detector dog Gus

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, have a retail value of over €17,000 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €14,000.

An Irish man in his 30s has been questioned.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.