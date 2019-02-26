Cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 have been seized at Dublin Airport.

They were found when revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger who got off a flight from Abu Dhabi yesterday. They seized 29,400 cigarettes and 3kgs of tobacco.

The tobacco products, branded ‘Chesterfield’, ‘Pall Mall’, ‘Marlboro Gold’ and ‘Amber Leaf’, have a retail value of €20,000.

The 34-year-old Lithuanian man was arrested and later appeared in court.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday.

