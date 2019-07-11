Revenue officers seized approximately 1kg of herbal cannabis following a search of a property in Waterford City.
The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €20,000.
The operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Waterford City Garda Drugs Unit.
A 29-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained at Waterford City Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Revenue said investigations are ongoing.