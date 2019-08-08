Revenue seize €10k of cannabis hidden in tin of slimming product

Revenue officers in Dublin, helped by detector dog Bailey, have seized 500 grammes of herbal cannabis worth €10,000.
The cannabis was found hidden in a tin of a powdered slimming product in a Mail Centre there today.
Revenue detector dog Bailey. Pic: Revenue
It had arrived from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin.
In a separate operation on Monday, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized 980 litres of wine after searching a number of vehicles arriving from France.
The wine had a retail value of €14,000 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of around €7,000.
The wine seized in Dublin Port on Monday. Pic: Revenue
Investigations are ongoing.
The herbal cannabis found in a tin of slimming product today. Pic: Revenue