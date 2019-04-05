Revenue seize drugs worth €50k in Limerick

Revenue has seized drugs worth €50,000 in Limerick today.

Revenue officers seized 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €50,000 during searches, under warrant, of two houses in Limerick.

The seizures were made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Two Irish men, one in his 50s and the second in his 40s, were arrested by Gardaí.

They are detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Limerick Garda Station.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

