Last Friday, November 27th Revenue officers seized over 3kgs of cannabis estimated to be worth around €63,000.

They said the illegal drugs were discovered when a UK registered van that had arrived on a ferry from Fishguard, Wales was stopped and searched.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Flynn and led to the discovery of the drugs which were concealed in a side panel behind the driver’s seat.

A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996 at Wexford Garda Station.

They said investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said these routine operations are part of ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.