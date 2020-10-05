Last Friday evening, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized nearly 7,100 litres of cider following a search of a Northern Ireland registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Fishguard, Wales.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €31,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €12,500.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

