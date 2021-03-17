Ireland is marking its second St Patrick’s Day under a national Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite the shadow of the pandemic, pops of green and orange were still to be found on the sunlit streets of Dublin on Wednesday.

With traditional parades and events moved online, some determined Dubliners turned out to mark the occasion amid a strong Garda presence.

A man dressed as St Patrick on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
Members of the public interact with a man dressed as St Patrick on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
A man dressed up to celebrate St Patrick's day takes selfie with members of An Garda in Dublin city centre. Photo: PA Images.
Brian Learmouth and his five-year-old son Max dressed up to celebrate St Patrick's Day on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
Anderson Lima and Julianna Santos, originally from Brazil but living in Ireland, celebrate St Patrick's Day on a quiet Temple Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
Anderson Lima has his face painted by Julianna Santos as they celebrate St Patrick's Day on a quiet Temple Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images
A man dressed up to celebrate St Patrick's day on O'Connell Bridge in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
18-month-old Grace Wang dressed up to celebrate St Patrick's Day on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
Gardaí speak to a member of the public on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre ahead of planned anti-lockdown protests. Photo: PA Images.
Three men dressed up to celebrate St Patrick's day on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
A man dressed as St Patrick walks along O'Connell Street in Dublin on St Patrick's Day. Photo: PA Images.
Marie Griffin at her home in Oriel Street in Dublin which is decorated to mark St Patrick's Day. Photo: PA Images.
People dressed up to celebrate St Patrick's Day on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
A heavy Garda presence at the headquarters of RTÉ in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
A heavy Garda presence at the headquarters of RTÉ in Dublin. Photo: PA Images.
