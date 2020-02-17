Speed camera vans are now in operation in 900 new locations

29 of them are in Tipperary, 17 in Kilkenny, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Wexford, and 11 in Carlow.

Today sees the launch of 903 new safety camera zones. The new zones came into effect this morning at 6am. Gardaí wish to urge road users to become familiar with all speed enforcement zones which can be found at this link https://t.co/3zZnFnCnZz on the Garda website. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/QkNOXEOzX3 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 17, 2020

Superintendent Tony Lonergan says they’re relocating the cameras to make the roads safer: “If we were to be proactive we needed to reshift our focus and be informed by what the data was telling us”, he said.

“It was highlighting the high-risk areas that we needed to be engaged on if we were going to meet our priority of making our roads safer to travel on.”

The exact locations can be seen in the tables below.