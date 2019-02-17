It’s been revealed that an antiquarian book dealer from the South East once featured on a list of Interpol’s most wanted criminals.

It was discovered after 65-year-old Owen Felix from Co.Tipperary contacted officers in Cahir to complain about books that were removed from his home.

The Sunday Times has reported that background checks discovered that O Neill was born Patrick Vincent McCarthy but then changed his name by deed poll following his release from prison for armed robbery.

O’Neill’s name featured on the list after he shot a Bank official during an armed robbery in 1977 at a Bank of Ireland branch on Dorset Street, Dublin.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 1980 after being extradited from Canada.

He is now a self-proclaimed book expert on antiquarian books.

