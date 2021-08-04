By Dean Egan.

The President of IT Carlow’s students union has welcomed the decision to return to on-campus learning from September.

Students across the South East have spent much of the last 18 months remote learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The safe return to campus plan announced by the Higher Education minister will see students attend universities and colleges in-person this academic year.

Speaking to Beat news, IT Carlow SU President, Thomas Drury, says it’s a welcome move:

“We really welcome the opportunity to have students back on campus.”

“Having that energetic buzz back on-campus buzz, on-campus activity.”

“But also off-campus activity for the likes of pubs.”