With the return of schools this week, motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads.

Carlow County Council, the RSA and local Gardaí have teamed up to ask drivers to slow down and be extra vigilant.

Speaking to Beat News, John McDarby, Road Safety Officer for Carlow County Council, says it’s important to be aware of the changes on our roads.

“Our advice is to slow down, and allow plenty of space for pedestrians and cyclists, and show courtesy to school buses as they collect and deliver their passengers.

“Our school wardens will be back at work to help students cross the roads near schools, so please be vigilant and helpful.”

It’s as the Education Minister and teaching unions are at loggerheads over the issue of unvaccinated pregnant teachers.

The teachers concerned are being told they’ve to return to school, having been able to work from home before the summer holidays.

The Department of Education says the decision is based on advice from Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

It says any pregnant teacher with a particular concern can be certified by a GP for pregnancy related sick leave.

Minister Norma Foley says the advice was based on available data.

“I think it’s important and reassuring for everyone that they know we have made this determination because it has been the recommendation of the experts in the field.

“For no other reason than that, it is the singular recommendation of experts who have looked at the data, and made the recommendation.”