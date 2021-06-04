The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says the return of events like Electric Picnic depends on vaccinations and variants through the summer.

Dr Ronan Glynn says he’s received worrying UK reports overnight, about the Delta variant which originated in India.

He is also urging people here to take the vaccine when the opportunity presents itself.

Dr Glynn is asking younger people to sign up in their droves, just like their elders:

“I think a big part of determining the extent of which things like Electric Picnic and other events like that will be able to ahead through the summer and beyond will be the extent of which people get vaccinated – when it’s offered to them – we have seen phenomenal uptake of vaccination in our older age groups.”