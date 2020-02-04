A US appeals court has ordered the retrial of father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens for the murder of Irishman Jason Corbett.

They were convicted of the second degree murder of the 35 year old businessman from Limerick, who died from head injuries after the sustained assault at his home in North Carolina in August 2015.

Molly, Jason’s wife and her father Tom a former FBI agent claimed that they acted in self defence but the pair were subsequently convicted of the murder in a trial in 2017.

A statement today from the North Carolina Court of Appeal said: “Due to a number of prejudicial errors apparent within the record, we reverse the judgments entered upon Defendants’ convictions for second-degree murder and remand for a new trial.”