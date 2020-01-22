Retiring TDs are set to share an estimated €22 million in pensions.

Analysis of 17 retiring TDs shows they will be entitled to a massive payout for not running in the General Election.

Among them is outgoing Waterford TD, John Deasy, who is set to receive a lump sum of over €126,000.

The Fine Gael representative will also receive an annual pension of just over €42,000.

Waterford’s John Halligan is also set to benefit from the money. He is due to receive a lump sum of over €63,000 and an annual pension of just over €21,000.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who’s been a TD for 42 years, will receive an annual payment of €46,800, according to analysis by the Irish Independent.

While former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams will receive an annual pension of just over €21,000.