A retired soldier has withdrawn his High Court case against the State alleging he should never have been prescribed the anti-malaria drug Lariam while serving overseas with the Defence Forces.

Anthony Moore, who spent 25 years in the military, claimed his mental and physical health has suffered greatly a result of taking Mefloquine Hydrochloride or Lariam when he served in the African counties of Liberia in 2005/06 and Chad in 2008.

The action against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General, all of which rejected claims they had been negligent, commenced in late June.

Following talks between the sides Mr John Gordon SC, for Mr Moore told Mr Justice David Keane told the matter could be struck out, that the action was being withdrawn and that no order should be made in regards to the costs of the proceedings.

Fifty-three-year-old Mr Moore from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 claimed following his deployment to Liberia he began to experience various problems with his health, which he put down to working in a humid and hot environment.

However, he also began experiencing physical pain, stomach cramps, hallucinations and sleep deprivation and that his family life has also been affected, all of which he attributed to taking Lariam.

As a result, Mr Moore brought a personal injuries damages action against the Minister and the State.

He had claimed the defendants were negligent and failed to take reasonable steps or precautions for his health and safety by prescribing and administering Lariam to him.

The claims were denied, and the State had argued the action should be struck out on grounds including Mr Moore’s delay in bringing his action.