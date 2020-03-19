Retail Excellence Ireland says supermarkets and shops that ban children are inconveniencing customers.

However, it says it understands the decision taken by some retailers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of supermarkets around the country have displayed signs, saying only children in buggies or shopping trolleys are permitted.

Jean McCabe from Retail Excellence Ireland says retailers have to do whatever they think is necessary.

Meanwhile, more supermarkets are taking other precautions to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Most shops have markings at tills and checkouts where customers should queue to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitiser and gloves and also being provided.