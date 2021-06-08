A post mortem has been carried out the body of a three month old baby girl who died in a dog attack in Waterford.

The tragedy happened at a house in the village of Clashmore in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In a statement this evening Gardai have confirmed that a post mortem examination has been carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Margaret Bolster.

However the results will not be released for operational reasons.

As a result of the post-mortem, the Gardai are now focusing on the preparation of an investigation file for an inquest by the County Coroner.

The animal which was involved in the incident has now been destroyed.

An Garda Síochána has appointed a liaison officer to the family and continues to support them at this tragic time.

It appeals for the privacy of the three-month-old infant girl, and the privacy of the family, to be respected at this time.