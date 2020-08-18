Results from further Covid-19 testing at two plants in County Tipperary have yet to be announced, but results from the mushroom plant in Golden are expected to released this evening.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne, who says the results from Walsh Mushrooms were due to be released yesterday.

Speaking to Beat News, the Tipperary TD explains the situation at present.

He said: “We’re waiting on the last of the results to come from Walsh Mushroom farm – there were 11 reported first and we got reports then on Friday evening that there was another 19 cases confirmed.

“We had talked yesterday but we’re expected it to be released to us this evening of how man actual cases altogether are at the mushroom farm.

“Over the weekend we were told there was one confirmed case in ABP in Cahir and widespread testing has gone on there.”

The prospect of a potential lockdown of County Tipperary was discussed last weekend by one public representative, but Deputy Browne told Beat News that there is no confirmation on that front yet:

“At the minute it’s only rumour – the fear is that if there’s a big cluster in Cahir it may lead to a lockdown of the county.”

“That’s the fear people have and the I suppose the disappointment for people is that four months down the road we’re going back to where we were a few months ago.”