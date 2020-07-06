The Government will meet today to discuss the restrictions on international travel.

Anyone arriving into the country is expected to quarantine for 14 days.

Restrictions on international travel as a result of the coronavirus could be left in place until at least July 20.

The Government was supposed to be unveiling a green list this week, of countries deemed safe to travel to from July 9, based on the handle they have on the virus.

However, it has been postponed until July 20 amid concerns it could lead to a rise in the number of imported cases.

Airlines and the tourism sector have called for an easing of the 14 day quarantine rule but it seems the message from Government, for now at least, will continue to be to avoid non-essential travel abroad.